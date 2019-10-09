|
|
Irene Huebner
Appleton - One day short of her 91st birthday, IRENE HUEBNER (nee Dunker), age 90, passed from death unto life with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday October 8, 2019 after a brief two-day stay at Theda Care Medical Center, Appleton.
Irene was born in Forest Junction, WI on October 9, 1928. She was raised on a farm and worked hard to help her parents keep the farm through the Depression years. She met Calvin Lester Huebner at a wedding anniversary party and after a brief courtship, was married on August 4, 1951.
Irene was employed by the Kimberly School District, Sears, Stewart Sandwiches, and retired after 25 years at Kohls. Her main focus in life though, was seen in her love for God and serving His church.
Irene was gifted with a beautiful voice and in her early years sang in the adult choir and directed the children's choir at Zion Evangelical United Brethren church (now United Methodist) in Forest Junction, Wisconsin. In 1966 she and Cal started attending the Appleton Alliance Church in Appleton, WI. In the early years she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in the Women's Missionary Prayer Fellowship (WMPF). In the years following Cal's death, she served as a Deaconess and an Usher, and greeted all with a sweet smile and welcoming hug.
She is survived by her daughter Julie, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Floyd and Barb Huebner, Peoria Heights IL, 7 nieces and nephews; Glen Huebner, (Tanis) Milwaukee, Myron Huebner, (Sue) Michigan, Karen Huebner Gardell, (Mel) Pewaukee, Lori Laniosz, Lockport, Illinois, Christine Huebner Trompeter, (Mark) Peoria, IL, Jeff Huebner, (Martha) Peoria, IL, Susan Huebner Hiraoka, Los Angeles, California and many of their children and grand children. Cousins, Generose Keifer, Menasha, Marion Hemauer, Chilton, Fran Pitz, New Berlin and Kenneth Luckow, Fredrick Maryland. Long-time 70 year friendships with Carol Gross, Appleton and Esther Huebner Knoespel, Oshkosh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Dunker, a baby sister Delores, her husband Calvin and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Everett and Dorothy Huebner.
The funeral for Irene will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd, Appleton, WI 54913 with Dr. Dennis Episcopo officiating. Viewing will take place on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested contributions be directed to WRVM Christian Radio, WRVM Radio - Christian Radio, Ministry Radio or the Hope Clinic and Health Care Hope That's Free | Hope Clinic & Care Center
A special thank you goes to Theda Care Hospice unit and especially nurse Nick --- who helped so much in Irene's final hours.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019