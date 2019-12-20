|
|
Irene Lee
Neenah - Irene E. Lee moved to her eternal home December 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Irene, "Renie", was born in 1931 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Daniel Ward Edwards and Florence (Bell) Edwards. She grew up with her brother Kenneth and her sister, Mary (Walsh). After graduation from Ann Arbor High School, she attended the University of Michigan and graduated with a degree in Dental Hygiene in 1953. She then moved to Madison, Wisconsin and began her career as a dental hygienist. It was in Madison that she met Clifford Milton Lee on a blind date and the rest was history. They were married on June 15, 1957 and later moved to Neenah, Wisconsin.
Irene was a devoted wife and a sensitive, caring and infinitely loving mother to Bridget, Becky, and Douglas. She was extremely intelligent and was a patient teacher to her children growing up. She valued highly family time which included summers filled with camping trips, family game nights and cross-country road trips. She was a life-long member and regular attender of the First United Methodist Church in Neenah. She loved regular outings with Clifford and their friends. She was a valued member of the Neenah-Menasha Music Club and a very talented flutist. Everyone who knew her can speak of her kindness and sensitivity to them. She was very adventurous and loved to travel with Cliff in their later years. She was always encouraging and complimentary. Her laugh was infectious.
Irene is survived by her two daughters, Bridget Lee and Becky (Dave) Bernin, son Douglas (Jan) Lee, brother Ken Edwards, grandchildren Ryan (Jenny) Bernin, Anna Bernin, Madison Lee, Makia Lee and Joshua Lee.
A memorial service for Irene will be 11:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH,108 W. Doty Ave, Neenah with Rev. Tony Fuller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 am until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being set up. Inurnment will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019