Irene R. PiotterNew London - Irene R. Piotter, age 98, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Care Partners in Hortonville with her family by her side. She was born on June 1, 1922, in Waupaca County, daughter of the late Alvin E. and Marie (Fahser) Handrich. Irene was united in marriage to Robert Piotter on October 25, 1940, in Manawa. He preceded her in death in 2001. She lived and farmed in Manawa for many years and then moved to New London in 1989.Irene started her working career as a nanny, and also worked at Sturms in Manawa, Cones and Woody's both in Waupaca, in 1961, she was a deputy Sheriff for Waupaca County, and her last job was cooking at the Manawa Community Nursing Home. She enjoyed going to their cabin at Land-O-Lakes and winters in Punta Gorda, Florida, many trips to casinos with her niece Bev and dear friend, Joyce and she loved playing cards with her family and friends.Irene is survived by her daughter, Carol (Jerome) Johnson, New London; grandchildren: Russ (Mary) Johnson, Sherry (Jerry) Bartman, Geri Lea (Bob) Guyette and Andy (Tracey) Johnson; ten great-grandchildren: Brad Johnson (fiancé Kendall Newlun), Kayla Johnson (fiancé Zach Fritz), Casey Johnson, John (Steph) Bartman, Chad Bartman (fiancé Brooke Heenan), Austin Guyette, Preston Guyette, Jensen Guyette, Paytyn Johnson and Parker Johnson; great-great-grandchildren, Kailey Irene Bartman and Quinn Catherine Johnson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Evelyn Frazier and Betty Krueger.Funeral services for Irene will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. Mark Tiefel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Little Wolf Cemetery, Town of Little Wolf.We know you will spoil everyone in heaven with your unconditional love and amazing raspberry pies as you have spoiled us here on earth. We will love you always. To the moon and back a million times over. Your loving grandchildren.