Irene Ruppel
Formerl y of Dale - Irene Ruppel, age 90, formerly of Dale, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side on March 27, 2020. Irene was born January 10, 1930, the oldest child of Edwin and Amanda (Buman) Krenke. She grew up on the Krenke farm, located in the Town of Caledonia, Waupaca County. She was a member of and attended grade school at Zion Lutheran Church in Caledonia. When her mother died suddenly, Irene at age 16, along with her sisters took turns taking care of the household so each could finish high school. She graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1947 and then worked at AAL, before marrying LeRoy Ruppel on August 23, 1952. They lived in Augusta, Georgia for a couple years while LeRoy served in the Army during the Korean conflict. The couple then moved to Dale where they built a home and raised their five children. Irene loved being a mother to her children. She was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dale and served as secretary for over 30 years, and also belonged to the Ladies Aid. She would also help as a secretary for LeRoy's building business. Years ago Irene enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, and working the stand at ballgames with her friends in Dale. Being an excellent seamstress, she sewed most of her children's and her own clothes. Mom enjoyed get-togethers, canning, baking, gardening, genealogy, visiting and walking with the ladies in Dale, when she was able. Irene is survived by her children; Jeanne Ruppel, Appleton; Dan (Jeri) Ruppel, Dale; Cathy (Steve) Heise, Hortonville; Rich (Ann)Ruppel, Dale; Cindy (Bart) Roloff, New London; grandchildren; Kenn(Tara) Ruppel, Kalah(James) Thomas, Scott Ruppel, Derek (Amanda) Ruppel, Joe(Jamie)Heise, Kimberly(Tyler) Krausert, Samantha Ruppel, Bill Roloff(KayLa Park), Ted Roloff, Sherry (Alecia) Everly. Great-grandchildren; Ethan, Kassidy , Daniel, Charlie, Louis, Stella, Connor and Penelope . She is survived by brother; Melvin(Diana) Krenke; sister, Erdine(George) Jones; sister- in- law Sue Krenke; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws; Donald Ruppel, Carol Grossman, Evelyn (Vernon) Rieckmann, Karen Fischer. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy, grandchildren Cody and Courtney; Sister, Anita(Howard)Drath; brother, Alvin Krenke; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Grossman, Eugene Fischer, Lillian Thill, Ervin (Lucille)Ruppel, Milton (Ruth)Ruppel, Harry, Arlyn, Johnny and Donna Ruppel, Sylvia Ruppel,and Karla Ruppel.
Due to the statewide ban on gatherings, Irene will be laid to rest at in Dale Union Cemetery during a private family gathering. Thank you to Trinity Terrace, New London and their staff for the wonderful, compassionate care given to our mother.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020