Irene Schneidewend
Greenville - Irene Schneidewend; age 89 of Gillett, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 10, 2020. Irene was born on June 30, 1930 in Appleton to the late Joseph and Mary Van Handel. On May 7, 1949 she was united in marriage to Philip Schneidewend in Freedom. Together the couple lived in Greenville and raised 10 children. After Philip retired, they moved to their home on Lake Warrington in Oconto County. Irene was a member of the St. Martin Catholic Church in Cecil. Irene is survived by her four daughters, Carla (Dan) Cady, Libby Mt; Marianne (Richard) Smith Hortonville; Marlene Viscoky (special friend) Larry, Appleton; Donna (Steve) Dorton, Cecil; Lisa (Dwayne) Buss, Freemont; two son Harlan (Lucy) Schneidewend, Neenah; Larry (Leone) Schneidewend Shawano; 25 grandchildren, Robert, Janet, Jeremy and Christopher Hoffman, Teresa (Ben) Klin, Tina (Mike) Collier, Tammy (Don) Skramousky, Dean (Elva), Mike (Crystal), Aubrey, Charity, Schneidewend and Maria (Jefferson) Harkleroad, Ricky, Melissa Schneidewend, Jesse Lederhaus, Jennifer Schneidewend, Travis, Chad, and Mindy Viscoky, Tasha (Jeremy) Zeinert and William Schneidewend, Bridget and Jamie Buss; two step grandchildren; Trinity Johnson and Ricky Clark, and 26 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Irene is further survived by three brothers, Norbert, Marvin, Tony (Cathy) Van Handel, four sister, Dorthy Plutz, Delores (Ronald) Nussbaum, Rosie Weiland and Margaret Liebergen.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Philip, two daughters Linda Hoffman and Dora Scheidewend, one son Donald Scheidewend, son-in-laws Jerry Hoffman and Paul Visocky; her parents Joseph and Mary Van Handel; sister Julia Preister, three brothers, Clarence, Arnold and Alais Van Handel. Irene will always be missed and was loved very much. Our thanks to Lisa and Dwayne, Larry and Leone, Donna and Carla for taking care of her in her time of need.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, N2385 Municipal Dr. Greenville, WI. Irene's family will receive friends and guest from 9:00am until the time of service. Private burial will take place later.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020