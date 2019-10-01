|
|
Irma A. Koehneke
Appleton, Wisconsin - Irma Anna Emma (Knippa) Koehneke, the third child of the late Adoph C. and Margaretha (Luker) Knippa was born in Austin, Texas on November 30, 1916. She was received into the Kingdom of Grace through Holy Baptism on December 17, 1916. Irma renewed her baptismal vow at her Confirmation on April 13, 1930 and was given John 14:6 to guide her through life: "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life; no one comes to the Father but by Me."
Following high school, Irma attended The University of Texas and Nixon-Clay Business College in Austin, Texas. She then attended the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri, graduating with the class of 1938.
On October 1, 1940, Irma became the bride of Martin L. Koehneke in her Austin, Texas family home. Of that union four children were born. They are Barbara Ann (David) Ellwanger, Austin, Texas; the Rev. Richard Martin (Mary) Koehneke, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Janice Marie (Rodney) Bathke, Neenah, Wisconsin; and Kathleen Louise (the Rev. Truls)Person, Goleta, California. Irma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Doris, Evelyn, Elfrieda, and Margaret, and her brother Edgar. She is survived by her children and their spouses and five grandchildren: Carrie Ellwanger, Jay (Christina) Ellwanger, Christopher Johnston, Steven (Caitlin) Koehneke, and Brian (Jessica) Koehneke. A grandson, Jason Martin Taylor, died in infancy. She is also survived by one sister, Marilynn Beto, Austin, Texas, and by 3 great-grandchildren, Jonas, Berit, and Annika Ellwanger, Austin, Texas.
In 1940, Irma assisted her husband Martin in the founding of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Raymondville, Texas. From 1943 to 1950, Marty and Irma served their Lord at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in San Antonio, Texas. During World War II, Irma volunteered in the USO and invited many of the service men and women to the parsonage for a meal. From 1954 until 1972 Irma was "First Lady" of Concordia Teachers College (now Concordia University, Chicago), River Forest, Illinois. While the President's wife, Irma was an active participant in college and community organizations. When the Lord led Irma and her husband to Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent) in Appleton, Wisconsin, Irma brought her wisdom and counsel to his tasks there.
Irma was a faithful member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Greenville, Wisconsin, where she served on many committees including the prayer chain. In addition to her work at Shepherd of the Hills, Irma volunteered at Appleton Medical Center in the Pastoral Care Office.
Irma was a loyal Cubs fan, a clever Easter egg hider, a determined puzzle assembler, and the best bread-maker in the Fox Valley. But most of all, Irma's family will remember her as a faithful prayer warrior, a cheerful tither, and a witness of God's love and faithfulness to His children.
Visitation for Irma will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home- Tri County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, Wisconsin 54952. A Funeral Service for Irma will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, N1615 Meadowview Dr, Greenville, WI. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
Irma's family is grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at Valley VNA in Neenah, Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 1, 2019