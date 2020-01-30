Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Irvin L. Pomeroy Obituary
Appleton - Irvin Louis Pomeroy, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born in Kaukauna, son of the late Samuel and Irene (Cotter) Pomeroy. Irvin graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1956 and enlisted in the US Army immediately after. Irvin proudly served his country for three years until his honorable discharge in 1959. On November 28, 1959, Irvin married Joan Miller. He worked at Riverside Paper for over 40 years until his retirement. Irvin enjoyed family cookouts, snowmobile trips with Joan, bus trips, fishing and cheering for the Packers and Brewers. Irvin especially loved his special lunches at Subway with his granddaughter and breakfast with friends.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan Pomeroy; children: Kathy (John) Gertz, Linda (Michael) Bufis and Kim (Mark) Diedrick; grandchildren: Holly (fiancé, Nathan) Gertz, Lindsey (Craig) Mickelson, Kayla (fiancé, Patrick) Newton, Keri (Aaron) Brigham, Amber (Justin) Heiting, Andrew Diedrick; grandchildren: Kyli and Carson Mickelson, Brayden McKernan, Blake Diedrick, Hannah and Ella Heiting; brother, Richard Pomeroy; sister, Shirley Longsine. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Irvin was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford (Nancy) Pomeroy and sister, Elaine.

The memorial service for Irvin will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home (537 N. Superior St., Appleton) with Rev. Tim Albrecht officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton ICU for the care given to Irvin. Special thanks to John, Eric and Penny for the wonderful help.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
