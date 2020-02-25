Resources
1941 - 2020
Suring - Irving N Cummings, age 78, formerly of New London, passed away on February 25, 2020, at his home. He was born March 28, 1941, in the town of Maine, the son of Vernon and Mariah (Watson) Cummings. Irving was a crane operator with Local 139.

He is survived by Laurie, his wife of 15 years; his stepson Nathan Fechter (Lisa); four children: son Daniel, daughters, Denean Jacobchick (special friend Jamie Sell), Denise Cummings, and Deanna (Corey) Besaw. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyler Besaw, Meghan Besaw, Bryce Bosquez, sister-in-law Rosie Cummings and his best canine buddy of 10 years Smokey.

Preceded in death by infant daughter Doreen Cummings, brother Merlyn Cummings and sister Arlene Kraft.

Per Irv's wishes, no services will be held.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
