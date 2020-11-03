Irving J. PartikaHortonville - Irving J. Partika, age 92, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Living Tree Estates, Greenville. He was born on Christmas Day, 1927, son of the late Frank and Lillian (Janzig) Partika. Most of his childhood was spent at St. John's Evangelist Catholic Orphanage. He married the love of his life, Genevra (Huebner) Partika on July 14, 1956; the wedding was officiated by Irving's brother Fr. Richard Partika. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2017.Irving enjoyed gardening and harvesting the many fruits and vegetables from their apple and pear orchard. For many years, he played cards with a special group of friends. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and very much enjoyed their World Series win.Irving was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines and is a World War II veteran. After service, he joined the police force and was an Outagamie County Police Sergeant for about 30 years until his retirement in 1982. He and Genevra raised four boys and also farmed for many years in the Town of Hortonia, in addition to his employment as a police officer.Irving was also a Knights of Columbus member for many years at SS Peter and Paul, Hortonville.Irving is survived by his sons: Paul (Audrey) Partika, Hortonville; Matt (Lisa) Partika and their daughter, Samantha, Hortonville; Daughter-in-law, Susie (Sy) Koeppl of Hortonville and granddaughter Genna (Dustin) Laabs (with a baby on the way), Clintonville. He is also survived by brothers and sisters: Donna Mattson, Virginia; Dick and Susie Busker, Minnesota; Bobby (Barb) Partika, Minnesota and Dennis Partika (special friend Ivy), Minnesota. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Brenda (Roger) Kempf, Neenah. He is further survived by step-grandchildren: Travis and Cassie Martzahl; Trevan, Mara and Bella; and Josh Martzahl and daughter Hailie. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his wife, Genevra Partika, his two sons, Timothy "Puff" Partika and David "Steam" Partika, brother Reverend Richard Partika, sister and brother-in-law Eileen and Francis Collar brother, Tony Partika, brother-in-law Don Mattson, and sisters-in-law, Beata (Jim) McLamarrah and Judy Partika.Funeral services for Irving will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul, Hortonville with Fr. Kyle Sladek and Parish Director Greg Layton officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in the Turney Hill Cemetery, Town of Liberty, with full Military Honors immediately following the funeral ceremony. Because of current conditions, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.Irv, (Grandpa) as we wonder how we will go on without you, we can't help but think of how much we are going to miss you. Your calm demeanor and gentle guidance and advice were appreciated and will always be remembered. You went to God the way you wanted to and can now finally see the loved ones you had missed. We will miss your sense of humor and laughter. Until we meet again…The family would like to thank Living Tree Estates and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.