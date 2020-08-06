Isabel L. Calder



Tucson, AZ - Isabel L. Calder (Iglesias) 84, of Tucson, AZ peacefully went to meet her precious Lord on July 19, 2020. Born on July 2, 1936 in Havana, Cuba, she attended the University of Havana before immigrating with her husband, Ricardo, and their young family, to the United States in 1962. They raised three children in New Jersey before moving to Appleton, WI.



Isabel was an avid reader, an exceptional seamstress, and a wonderful cook her entire life. She enjoyed anything dealing with world cultures, as well as learning about historical figures and volunteering. She was a prolific writer, poet and filled many notebooks with her writings. She was fluent in both English and Spanish and spent countless hours working on word puzzles expanding her wide and versatile vocabulary. She had a very strong and active faith and life of prayer. She cherished reminding those precious to her of her enduring and unconditional love and daily prayers for them.



Isabel worked at home while raising her children. Her working career was with the Federal government, mostly within the Department of Justice in WI, TX, FL and NY. She especially appreciated helping people become U.S. citizens and starting a new life in America.



She retired in Tucson, AZ, and enjoyed keeping in close contact with her children and grandchildren across the country.



Isabel is survived by Ricardo Iglesias; her beloved children: Ricardo Iglesias Jr; Ileana Iglesias-Glembin; and Theresa (Robert) Wallis. Her grandchildren: Lauren, Alexandra, Philip, Kristina and Brennan, whom she loved and were the joy of her life; and her siblings: Pedro (Criselda) Ruiz, Rodolfo Ruiz, Rolando Ruiz and Lazaro Ruiz.



She was preceded in death by her parents: Marina and Celso Garcia and Pedro Ruiz; her sister and brother-in-law, Raquel and Carlos Beltran; her beloved grandmother Cecilia; and her wonderful cat and companion, Buttercup.



The Scriptures clearly affirm that, for the believer, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. She is with Jesus! What we do in life, echoes throughout eternity. Her life will echo in the lives of family and friends for many years to come.









