Isabel M. Mauricio
Isabel M. Mauricio

Appleton - Isabel M. Mauricio (Grammy) age 82 went home to Jesus on .October 9, 2020

Preceded in death by Parents, Nicolas and Petra and Brothers, Ben, Isaac, John, Jimmy, Frank, Manuel and Raymond. Survived by Daughter Vicki (Troy) Weyer; Grandchildren: Sam (Marina), Gabby, Derek (Karen). Great-grandchildren, Olivia and Winston. Also survived by Sister, Mary Garcia and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on 10/24/20 at Apostolic Truth Church 2720 Kesting Ct. Appleton, WI 54911. Visitation at 10:00am. Service at 11:00am.

A special thank you to Century Oaks Assisted Living staff for helping to care for her since Feb 2019 and to Heartland Hospice in her final days.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
