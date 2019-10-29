|
Jack A. Brinkhoff
Kimberly - Jack A Brinkhoff passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2019. Jack was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born in Boxmeer, the Netherlands and lived his early years in Nijmegen. He served in the Dutch Air Force in Indonesia. In 1957 he immigrated to the United States to start a new life with his wife Diny and son Jackie.
Jack worked most of his life at the Kimberly paper mill. He loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play soccer where he loved coaching them from the sidelines. Watching his family grow was his biggest joy in life. Jack was lucky to have found two great loves in his life. He married Tony in 1981 and they began a wonderful life together. They had many adventures traveling all over the world.
Jack is survived by his children Jack (Robbin), Mary Jo Kilgas (Dennis), Kevin (Darcey), and step-son Arnoud VandenHeuvel (Dagmar), grandchildren Jacob (Becky), Tyler (Jenni), Maggie, Collin, Molly, Joseph, and Ella along with his great-grandchildren Gracyn, Bennett, Gage, and Oliver. He is also survived by his sister Tinnie in Nijmegen. There are many relatives that survive him in the Netherlands in the Brinkhoff, Robbers, and Kemper families.
Jacks family would like to thank Thedacare at Home Hospice staff; Dawn, Hanna, Hannah, and Joan whose wonderful compassion when caring for him made him feel very special.
The funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Little Chute Location, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please join his family in a celebration of Jack's life. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019