Jack B. Schoenike
Larrabee - Jack B. Schoenike, age 81 of the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County, passed away at his home following a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) on Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019.
Jack was born on August 7, 1938 in Clintonville as the son of the late John & Viola (Leider) Schoenike. Jack lived in Clintonville all of his life; attending St. Martin Lutheran School and graduating from Clintonville High School in 1956. Jack married Shirley Froemming on October 24, 1959 at St. Martin Lutheran Church. As a member at St. Martin, Jack served on the Board of Elders and as an Usher for many years. Jack and Shirley lived in Clintonville for 8 years and moved to the Town of Larrabee in 1967. Jack was employed at F.W.D Seagrave for 45 years as a Tool and Die Maker starting in August of 1956 and retiring in March of 2001. He was an honorary member of the Clintonville Bow Hunters, and a member of the Wisconsin Bow Hunters & the F.W.D. Foremans Club. Jack enjoyed camping and traveling with Shirley throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Northwest Territories, the Yukon, and to Alaska; a trip they made 6 times staying 3 to 4 months at a time. A few special trips were hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and for their 50th Wedding Anniversary traveling to Chicago with their son Steve as a tour guide. The couple also loved camping with their other son Mike on their land near Gresham. As an avid outdoorsman, Jack took lots of trips to South Dakota pheasant hunting and enjoyed annual fishing trips to Canada. He also loved bow hunting and turkey hunting in his spare time. Jack enjoyed attending Green Bay Packer games as a season ticket holder. The most important people in his life were his wife Shirley, and their two sons, Michael & Steven. He will be remembered for the love of all of his dogs, grand-dogs and grand-cats as they were very important to him.
Survivors include: His wife: Shirley.
Sons: Michael Schoenike, Clintonville & Steven Schoenike, Appleton.
3 Grand-Cats: Foxy, Harmony, & Soren.
Brother: Jerry (Julie) Schoenike of Clintonville and their children; Jenny (Tom) Kregel, Jim (Nicky) Schoenike, Jon (Lynn) Schoenike.
Sisters-in-law: Sue Schoenike of Green Bay and Nancy Hoffmann also of Green Bay and her daughter Christy (Steve) Wallace and their children Mariah & Olivia.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents John & Viola, a brother Jene, his special dogs, The Springer Spaniels, Brigette, Tasha, Katie, and others, a grand dog Taz, and grand cat Tabby.
Jack's funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Brian Weber officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery - Pella Opening. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 - 7 PM at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory in Clintonville and at St. Martin Lutheran Church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the ALS (Lou Gehrigs) Association Wisconsin Chapter, St. Martin Lutheran Church, or to Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary in Marion.
Jack's family would like to thank the Clintonville Area Ambulance EMTs, Waupaca County Sheriff Department, Clintonville Police Department, Andy Eberhardt & Troy Stevenson, Rev. Burg & Rev. Weber, all the people who came to visit with Jack, and lastly a big thank you to Sue Weyenberg and Carolynne Younk.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019