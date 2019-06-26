|
Jack C. Farrell
Freedom - Jack C. Farrell, age 84, of Freedom, passed away surrounded by his family on June 24, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1935, son of the late Clayton and Florence (Hawley) Farrell.
Jack proudly served in both the Navy and Air Force. He loved antique cars and old engines. Jack was an electrician for most of his life.
Jack is survived by his wife Gwen; his children, Robert (Angie) Farrell and their children: Josh (Jessica) Bera, Jackie (special friend, Tim) Farrell, Tori Farrell and Taylor (Jared) Blair; Eric (Terri) Farrell and their children: Katelyn Farrell, Bryanna Farrell and Abianne Farrell and several great grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Florence Farrell; grandson, Samuel Farrell; brothers, Richard (May), Eugene and Karl Farrell; and many other extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilen.com.
The Farrell family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Paul Home staff for the loving care shown to Jack.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019