Jack E. Binder
Jack E. Binder

Menasha - John "Jack" E. Binder, 78, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh, son of the late John and Genevieve (Paulik) Binder. Jack married Jane Floether on June 29, 1968. He attended UW Fox Valley and was employed by Wisconsin Financial Group. His favorite hobbies included woodworking, painting, photography and playing the keyboard. He also enjoyed boating, RV trips across the US and Canada, planning and taking road trips with the Valley Vettes Corvette Club.

He is survived by Jane, his wife of 52 years; son, Christopher (Cheryl) Binder and their children, Gavin and Nora; sister, Vicki (William) Meyer; nephews, Rob, Scott and Matt Binder; extended family, Richard, Laurie, and Jackie Raab.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Don Binder.

The memorial service will be held for Jack on Tuesday, June 30, at Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha with Deacon Don Schultz of St. Mary Catholic Church officiating at 11:30 AM. Masks and social distancing is encouraged. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
