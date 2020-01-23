|
Jack Greunke
Appleton - Jack W. Greunke, age 79, of Appleton, passed away on January 22, 2020 at Brewster Village in Appleton. Jack was born on May 15, 1940 in Appleton to Emery and Dorothy (Schaefer) Greunke. He was a graduate of Appleton High School, Class of 1958. He was employed as an Estimator. He was a longtime employee of Suburban Electric until he retired in 1998. After his retirement, he moved "Up North" to Crivitz area.
Jack loved his children and grandchildren and spending time with them when he was able. He loved the outdoors, being "Up North" and hanging out at Tommy's. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He was also an avid sports fan and loved watching sporting events and movies.
He will be sadly missed by his children Kari (Joseph) Mor of Appleton and Michael (Tammy) Greunke of Appleton, grandchildren Tiffany (Andy) Huck of Appleton, Jessica (Nate) Andres of Appleton, Sara (Aaron) Klug of Appleton, Kevan Greunke of Florida, Kyra Greunke of Milwaukee, great-grandchildren, Camden, Harper, Barrett, Tatum, Stuart, and Scarlett as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. There will be a gathering in Celebration of Jack's life on Thursday from 12:00 to 3:00pm at the funeral home. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Sanderfoot Family for all the awesome memories. Also, thank you to the nurses and staff of Brewster Village for taking such good care of Jack over the last several years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020