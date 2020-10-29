Jack (John) Grissman



Jack (John) Grissman age 74 passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Jack was born January 30, 1946 in Kaukauna, WI. Son of the late John and Alice (Biersteker) Grissman.



Jack resided most of his life in AZ. with his fiance Joanie Gustofson of 21 years.



Jack worked for Badger Northland, Giddings and Lewis, and was the former owner of The Ledge Bar (known as Rocky Top) in Askeaton, WI. before moving to AZ. where he had worked at the copper mine and had his own landscaping business.



Jack enjoyed his exotic birds, had a passion for old cars & trucks, and hunting trips to Wyoming for elk and deer, and enjoyed wood carving.



Jack is survived by his fiance Joanie Gustofson of AZ., his four children; Troy (Monica) of AZ., Travis (Cindy), Nicole (friend Brian) and Matthew (Paula) Grissman all of Kaukauna, Jack has ten grandchildren; Crystal, Tanner, Marissa, Tori, Coby, Ashley, Dakota, Madison Skalmusky, Brantley Corey, and Alexus, and one great-granddaughter; Avianna.



Jack is further survived by his three brothers; Don (Kathy), Terry (Ann) and David (Diane); and sister-in-law; Elaine.



In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister Judy and brother Gary Grissman.



The family would like to thank everyone involved in the care of our father, his doctors and Hospice in AZ.



No service will be held at this time, Jack will be will be placed to rest at St Mary's cemetery, Kaukauna Wi, in the spring of 2021.









