Jack Howard Arter

Jack Howard Arter

Appleton - Jack H. Arter, 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 724 East South River Street, Appleton. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Fox Valley Humane Society or ThedaCare at Home and Hospice.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
