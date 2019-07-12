|
|
Jackie L. Fischer
Twnsp. of Wyoming - Jackie L. Fischer, age 48 of the Township of Wyoming, Waupaca County, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home.
Jackie Lynn Fischer was born April 21, 1971 in Clintonville to Ronald G. Radies and the late Joanne D. (Frailing) Radies. During high school, Jackie was a gifted athlete, playing basketball and second base on the Marion softball team who went to state four times and won the championship 3 times; later graduating in 1989. After high school, Jackie attended Fox Valley Technical College and earned an Associate's Degree. Jackie was united in marriage to Kyle Fischer on July 1, 1995 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marion. She worked for Krause Publications, Iola, for a time, Sentry Insurance, Stevens Point, and most recently for Waupaca County Health & Human Services. Jackie loved to attend her children's sporting events and spend time with her family. She enjoyed golfing, Little Falls Loggers Baseball, bartending locally, and spring planting of her flower gardens. She also was very good at the very large, complex, jigsaw puzzles as well as coloring in her adult coloring books. If you knew Jackie, you knew that she was very easy to get along with, extremely outgoing, and a true "social butterfly."
Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Kyle; Daughter: Leighten Fischer, St. Cloud, MN; Son: Kal Fischer, Marion; Father: Ronald Radies, Marion; Brother: Rick (Melissa) Radies, Neenah
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne; maternal grandparents, Reno & Elva Frailing; paternal grandparents, Reinhardt & Joyce Radies.
Funeral services will be held 5 PM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marion, with the Rev. Lois Graper officiating. Interment will take place at Big Falls Cemetery.
Friends may call on Tuesday at the church from 1 PM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jackie's name are preferred to be directed to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Marion is assisting the family.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 12 to July 14, 2019