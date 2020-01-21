|
|
Jacob N. Feldkamp
Appleton - 20, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Appleton Medical Center. He was born June 18, 1999 in Appleton to Greg and Kathleen Feldkamp. Jake graduated from Hortonville High School in 2017. He loved helping people and really enjoyed his job at Manor Care as a CNA.
He is survived by his parents; a sister, April Steffek; a brother, Adam Steffek; nieces and nephews: Chase and Noah Gerhardt, Connor and Mason Steffek. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, friends and co-workers.
Services for Jake will be held at Noon, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit the family from 10 - Noon on Saturday. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020