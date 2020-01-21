Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Feldkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob N. Feldkamp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob N. Feldkamp Obituary
Jacob N. Feldkamp

Appleton - 20, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Appleton Medical Center. He was born June 18, 1999 in Appleton to Greg and Kathleen Feldkamp. Jake graduated from Hortonville High School in 2017. He loved helping people and really enjoyed his job at Manor Care as a CNA.

He is survived by his parents; a sister, April Steffek; a brother, Adam Steffek; nieces and nephews: Chase and Noah Gerhardt, Connor and Mason Steffek. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, friends and co-workers.

Services for Jake will be held at Noon, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit the family from 10 - Noon on Saturday. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent