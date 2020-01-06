|
Jacob " Kobi " Paul Bernhardt
Jacob " Kobi " Paul Bernhardt was born June 23, 2001 and passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 at the Children's Hospital in Milwaukee due to complications from Pneumonia. Kobi was born with Down Syndrome and later battled autism, hearing loss, lung , and cardiac issues. He touched many lives with his loving qualities and continues his legacy by giving the gift of life to others with organ donation. Kobi was a second-year senior at Menasha High School. He also attended Neenah schools from 2013-2018. Kobi loved his family and spending vacations with his two younger sisters, Mom and Dad. He had a zest for Disney and Pixar movies, going to theme parks, playing with his toys, and being silly. Kobi looked forward to Christmas all year!
Kobi is survived by his parents Tom and Rachel Bernhardt, his two younger siblings Drusillah Maurine and Morgan Cecile Bernhardt. He is preceded in death by his loving Grandmother , Marilyn Ann Bernhardt.
Services are being held on Saturday January 11th at the Apostolic Truth Church 2729 N Kesting Court , Appleton, WI 54911. Visitation is from 9am-11am with the funeral service from 11am-12pm. A small fellowship will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, family asks for contributions to Kobi's memorial fund.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020