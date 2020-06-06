Jacqueline "Jackie" Dungar-Bertram
Appleton - Jacqueline "Jackie" Dungar-Bertram, age 88 of Appleton, passed away on June 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Wichmann Funeral Home, Superior Street location in Appleton. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. A complete obituary will be placed in an upcoming edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.