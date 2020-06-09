Jacqueline (Puccinelli) Dungar Bertram
Appleton, Wisconsin - On June 6, 2020, Jackie passed away surrounded by family at her daughter's home. As part of a large and loving Italian family, Jackie was born on July 11, 1931 in Shorewood, WI to Roger and Anne (DeBrozzo) Puccinelli. She graduated from Milwaukee Downer College (now part of Lawrence University) with a degree in merchandising and textiles.
She married Charles Dungar in 1953 and they proceeded to make several moves while he was in the Navy. During this time she gave birth to "six children in seven years" as she was fond of pointing out. Their last move was to Appleton in 1964 where she embraced the community.
She had great organizational skills and was involved in numerous volunteer activities, especially with St. Mary Parish, St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Xavier community. She was the first female Lay Minister for the Green Bay Diocese and was a two-time Parish Council President. Jackie was a founding member of the Xavier Food Fair and co-chaired the Italian Booth for many years, loving every minute of it. She also volunteered with the state Medical Auxiliary and served as its President in 1986.
Her house on Prospect Ave was the hub of childhood activity for the entire neighborhood. She warmly welcomed everyone. Up until the very end, her sweet smile warmed your heart and no matter what your name was, she called you "dolly". She was so kind to everyone she met and had a child-like enthusiasm for acts of kindness toward her. She also had a grand sense of pride in her family.
Until Charlie's sudden death in 1993, he and Jackie often took the opportunity to travel the world, making friends and embracing the culture wherever they went.
Jackie married Tom Bertram in 1996 and became an official 'snowbird' dividing her time between Wisconsin and Arizona. Later in life, she and Tom joined the Touchmark community where she enjoyed the many social gatherings, classes and activities.
She'd follow you anywhere for a good cup of coffee. Throw in something chocolate and ice cream and you had a friend for life.
Jackie is survived by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren:
Steve and Angie Dungar and their family, Meredith (Brandon) Nappy with Neko, Briar, Lennon, and Finn; Ben Dungar; Greg Dungar; Nick Dungar;
Ann and David Gass of Grand Rapids, MI and their family, Joe (Sarah) Gass with Meredith and Natalie; Carolyn (Brady) Hunt with Lily and Connor; Valerie (Pat) Kelly with Nolan, Miles and Liam; Stephen Gass;
Jim and Colleen Dungar of Oshkosh and their family, Mike (Jen) Dungar and new baby due in August; Jon (Christy) Dungar with Jack and Owen; Ken (Katie) Dungar;
Peter and Kitty Dungar of Maumee, OH and their family, Tim Dungar; Sam (Senia Aguilar) Dungar with Marcus, Nathan, Alondra and new baby due in September; Patrick Dungar;
Margi and Dan Voissem and their family, Charlie (Genevieve) Voissem with William, Josie and Sebastian; Phil (Megan) Voissem; Megan (Sanjeev) Patel with Elia, Divya and Naveen;
Jackie and Mike Lingg and their family, Dan (Caitlin) Lingg with Dax and Eloise; Cami (Mike) Noffke and Ruby; Teresa (Kolby) Knuth;
Foster Child Rick (Gerri) Marion and his family.
Jackie is also survived by her brother Joseph Puccinelli, several loving nieces and nephews, and Tom Bertram's family.
Jackie was preceded in death by Charles Dungar (married 40 years); Thomas Bertram (married 23 years); and her brother Roger Puccinelli, Jr.
We would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the staff at Touchmark, who treated Mom with such love and respect. She loved you right back.
A socially respectful Celebration of Life will be held on the property at 2115 Prospect Ave (adjacent to St. Mary Cemetery) from 10-noon on Saturday, June 13. We would love to see you, but please keep your visit brief. Masks will be encouraged. As much as Jackie would have loved to be the center of attention at a big party, the current circumstances won't allow that.
A private family funeral mass will be celebrated for Jackie at 10 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020. You are welcome to view the service via livestream, which can be found on her obituary page at wichmannfuneralshomes.com on the day of the mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Charles and Jackie Dungar Memorial Scholarship at Xavier Catholic Schools or the Fox Valley Memory Project (foxvalleymemoryproject.org).
To leave a special message or condolences for Jackie's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
"Good night, God Bless You"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.