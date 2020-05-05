|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Koerner
Neenah - Jacqueline Anne Koerner "Jackie", age 82, formerly of Neenah, passed away at Brewster Village in Appleton on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Jackie was born in Neenah on June 28, 1937 to Marjorie and John Anderson. She graduated from Neenah High School in 1955 and married the love of her life, Richard L Koerner. They were married 62 years until his death in 2017. Jackie was a member of St Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah. She worked for 26 years at the Orthopedic Clinic of Neenah for Dr Varberg. Upon his retirement she enjoyed being a medical transcriptionist for many years working out of her home.
Jackie enjoyed family camping trips, especially with the many friends that camped at the same time. She also enjoyed living on the lake and having a second home up north and the many friends made there. She was an avid reader and was always seen with a book in her hand. She had a great sense of humor and made everyone laugh.
Jackie is survived by her four children: Jodi (Koerner)Woods, Tami Koerner (Sara Edwards), Michael Koerner, all of Neenah and Nanci (Craig Fink) Rabideau-Fink of Neenah and Wauwatosa; seven grandchildren: Justin (Angela) Perkins, Katie (Mike) Wagner,Chad (Tracie) Michalkiewicz, Kari(Adam) Kelly, Andrea Koerner, Derek Rabideau and Anja Rabideau; five great- grandchildren: Charlie and Henry Wagner ,Zoey Michalkiewicz, Mason and Cavin Kelly. Jackie is also survived by a half-brother, Greg Anderdson, and a half-sister, Kim (Steve) Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard "Dick" Koerner and her sister, Marlyn Jean Theisen.
Private family services will be held with burial in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brewster Village for providing the most excellent care. They would also like to thank the Theda Care Hospice team for making her comfortable in her final days.
We were blessed to have the best parents anyone could ask for and although it is bittersweet, they are once again together. It brings us comfort knowing they are once again united.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 5 to May 10, 2020