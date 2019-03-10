|
Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" Garrow
Menasha - Jacqueline L. Garrow, 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah. She was born on September 19, 1949, in New London, the daughter of Alvin "Butch" and Lorraine (Garrow) Buss. Jackie loved playing bingo and gambling. She was employed with Laminations for many years, and prior to that she worked at many local restaurants as a waitress and cook.
Jacqueline is survived by her 3 children: Theresa Schroeder, Wilbur Barry (Tina) Schroeder, and Dorothy "Dotty" Huempfner; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Sandy Schweitzer, Roger Weber, and Jerry Buss; and many other relatives and friends.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents and husband Rennie Garrow in 2016.
In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.
Jackie's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Matthews Assisted Living Facility, Neenah and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah for all of their compassion and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019