Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Garrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" Garrow


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" Garrow Obituary
Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" Garrow

Menasha - Jacqueline L. Garrow, 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah. She was born on September 19, 1949, in New London, the daughter of Alvin "Butch" and Lorraine (Garrow) Buss. Jackie loved playing bingo and gambling. She was employed with Laminations for many years, and prior to that she worked at many local restaurants as a waitress and cook.

Jacqueline is survived by her 3 children: Theresa Schroeder, Wilbur Barry (Tina) Schroeder, and Dorothy "Dotty" Huempfner; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Sandy Schweitzer, Roger Weber, and Jerry Buss; and many other relatives and friends.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents and husband Rennie Garrow in 2016.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.

Jackie's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Matthews Assisted Living Facility, Neenah and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah for all of their compassion and care.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now