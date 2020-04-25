|
Jacqueline Teran
Appleton - Jacqueline "Jackie" Teran, 22, Appleton, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1997, in Appleton to Jose and Veronica Teran. Jackie graduated from Appleton East High School in 2016. She was a driver and worked in packaging at Arthur Bay Cheese where she was very well liked by the owner and his family. Jackie enjoyed making jewelry with wire and stones for her family and friends. She was a social butterfly with a contagious laugh that could fill up a room. Jackie loved to dance and listen to all kinds of music most notably Cumbias music. She was fond of collecting tapestries and admiring their beauty. She took joy in spending time with each and every member of her family - she will be dearly missed.
Jackie is survived by her parents, sister Jazmin (Eric Moreland) Teran, brother Rolando Teran, soul sister Mariah, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A celebration of life for Jackie will be held at a later date. Please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com for an updated obituary as well as to express online condolences.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020