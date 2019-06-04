|
Jaleon Mattek
Appleton - Jaleon (Jean) Jane Mattek, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Appleton. She was born in Dickey, North Dakota on May 17, 1937, the daughter of Cyril and Evelyn (Triepke) Hollingsworth. On February 22, 1958, she married David Mattek in Two Creeks, Wisconsin. She enjoyed watching the Packers, making crafts, baking, and winning at cribbage. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Molly.
Jean is survived by: Children: Jeffrey (Jamie) Mattek, Anthony (Khae) Mattek, Scott (Susan) Mattek, Brenda (Dave) Bergmann. Grandchildren: Deanna, Hailey, Crystalyn, Nancy, Lauryn, Samantha, Jacob, Alexandra, William, and Sarah, and eight great-grandchildren. Sisters: Judith Muske and Gertrude Toews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David, in 2009, brothers: Jerome and Lowell Hollingsworth, and sister: Darlene Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM followed by Funeral Service at 10:45 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Ave, Appleton, Wisconsin. Rev. Jim Wiebel will officiate. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the third floor ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Cardiac Care and Hospice nurses and staff for their compassionate care and support of mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 4, 2019