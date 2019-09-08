|
James A. Holcombe
Neenah - James A. Holcombe, age 82 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly late Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born February 17, 1937 to the late Neal and Elizabeth (Heup) Holcombe in Neenah, where he resided all his life.
Jim served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1959-1965. During that time, he married his wife, Evonne Dorn, and together they had one son, Steve. After his service, Jim worked for and retired from Georgia Pacific after 43 ½ years and was a member of their "Quarter Century Club." He enjoyed hunting at his cabin up north as well as fishing, visiting the casinos, and travelling. He especially enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.
Jim will be missed by his wife of 58 years, Evonne; his son, Steve (Cheryl) Holcombe; grandchildren: Chad (Kerry) Holcombe; Elizabeth DeLabio; and Adam (fiancée Sarah Stiemke) Holcombe; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Michael (Carol) Holcombe; in-laws: Priscilla Holcombe; Larry (Delores) Dorn; Ed (Lynn) Mueller; Marlene Mueller; and Peggy Mueller; several nieces and nephews; as well as by his good friend, Jackie Burr.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and David Holcombe; and in-laws, Linda (Leighon) Pynenberg, Marion (Floyd) Elmer, and Butch Mueller.
Per Jim's request, a private family service will be held. He will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery.
