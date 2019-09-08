Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
James Holcombe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holcombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Holcombe


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Holcombe Obituary
James A. Holcombe

Neenah - James A. Holcombe, age 82 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly late Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born February 17, 1937 to the late Neal and Elizabeth (Heup) Holcombe in Neenah, where he resided all his life.

Jim served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1959-1965. During that time, he married his wife, Evonne Dorn, and together they had one son, Steve. After his service, Jim worked for and retired from Georgia Pacific after 43 ½ years and was a member of their "Quarter Century Club." He enjoyed hunting at his cabin up north as well as fishing, visiting the casinos, and travelling. He especially enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.

Jim will be missed by his wife of 58 years, Evonne; his son, Steve (Cheryl) Holcombe; grandchildren: Chad (Kerry) Holcombe; Elizabeth DeLabio; and Adam (fiancée Sarah Stiemke) Holcombe; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Michael (Carol) Holcombe; in-laws: Priscilla Holcombe; Larry (Delores) Dorn; Ed (Lynn) Mueller; Marlene Mueller; and Peggy Mueller; several nieces and nephews; as well as by his good friend, Jackie Burr.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and David Holcombe; and in-laws, Linda (Leighon) Pynenberg, Marion (Floyd) Elmer, and Butch Mueller.

Per Jim's request, a private family service will be held. He will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent