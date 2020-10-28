James A. Manitzki
Townsend - James A. Manitzki (aka JimBob, Pollack), 78, of Townsend, WI passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, WI.
Jim was born to Joseph and Bridget (Halminiak) Manitzki on February 2, 1942, in Wausau, WI. He attended Wausau High where he graduated in 1960. On August 3, 1963, he was united in marriage to Barbara A. Ostrowski, the love of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Christine.
For 33 years, Jim was a field accountant for Oscar Boldt, retiring in 2001. While working there, he created many lifelong friendships as he collected employees' time reporting from various construction sites.
Jim had many interests and stayed very active. He loved to bowl and remained active in leagues throughout his life. In his younger years, he was a runner and enjoyed playing tennis and racquetball. He also enjoyed fishing and unconventional "sports" like Wii bowling and redneck golf; while Jim was there, these were always an adventure. Going for UTV rides with Barb and their dog, Lacie, and sitting by the campfire with friends and family sharing stories and creating memories were some of the "little things" he treasured most.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barb, the "prettiest girl in Townsend," his son, Al (Beth) Manitzki, and his daughter, Karen (Randy) Blohm.
He is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kristen Blohm, Paul Blohm and his son Cael, Jenny (Leland) Secard, Tom (Amanda) Albers and their daughter Eloise, Amie (Pat) Van Vreede and their children Harper and Balen, and Jacob Young and his special friend Ashley Krug.
Jim loved his family more than anything. He was such a wonderful husband, Dad and Papa; we are all so lucky to have been able to call him ours.
His family would like to send special thanks to the Townsend EMT, doctors and staff at St. Vincent Hospital, and Unity Hospice Services for their compassion and care during his last days.
Jim had a heart of gold. He was always eager to support and volunteer within his community.
Any monies received will be donated to the following organizations: Community Ambulance Service or Townsend Fire Department. Cards and condolences are welcome by mail; please reach out to the family for addresses, if needed.
Due to current concerns surrounding COVID-19, his family will not be having a funeral service or public gathering at this time. They hope to hold a celebration of his life at a later date when things are safe and they can enjoy everyone's company and share stories of Jim. They all have a lot of great memories and will look forward to hearing yours. His family hopes he (and his antics) will be the topic of conversation at many campfires and gatherings for years to come.
Weber-Hill is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
where his family encourages those that loved Jim to share their memories and pictures.
As Jim would say: PROST!! (This obituary brought to you by JimBob's Anheuser Busch fund.)