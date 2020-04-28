|
|
James A. Steinberg
Appleton - James A. Steinberg, 81, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1939, in Wauwatosa, to Edna A. Daelke. James was raised in a loving home by the late Robert H. and Edna Steinberg. He graduated from Hilbert High School and later joined the USMC in 1958. James served his country for over 20 years with pride, respect and honor. He was honorably discharged in 1978 from the US Army as E-6 Staff Sergeant in the 82nd airborne division. James was a Vietnam Veteran who earned 5 good conduct medals. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran who earned many accommodations for his accomplishments earning Expert Rifleman, National Defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, Parachute Badge, Jump Army specialist, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Commendation medal, Republic of Vietnam campaign medal, Vietnamese Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, and Civil Actions medal. James worked at Appleton Coated Papers for many years earning the nickname "Sarge". He enjoyed, fishing, bowling, casinos, he took joy in farm work and driving truck.
James is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Randy) Coenen Hortonville WI, her daughter Jessie (Jared) Kreiling, her grandchildren Karma, Kaydence, and Kaleb, son James R Steinberg Freedom WI, his children James and Katharine, daughter Meredith (Matt) Duchemin WI, her children Alex and Kate, son Clayton (Sarah) Steinberg Las Vegas NV, his child Maverick Flynn, siblings Lee Steinberg NY, Joan (Joseph) Stumpf Darboy WI, nieces and nephews Missy (Gino) Giordana, Lisa (Jeff) Berken, Kelly and Joe.
James was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bobby and grandson Robert (Robbie) James Steinberg.
The family of James wishes to send heartfelt thank you to all the staff at the King Veteran Home, Waupaca Hospital, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, and hospice staff. All of your care for James showed. He will be dearly missed.
A chapel service and Full Military Honors will be presented at the King Veterans home in Waupaca, WI at a later date. Please visit hovcremation.com for an updated obituary and to express an online condolence.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020