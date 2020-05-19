|
James A. "Jim" Thiel
St. John, Wisconsin - James A. "Jim" Thiel, age 83 of St. John, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born May 10, 1937 in Green Bay, son of the late Alex & Betty (Herbeck) Thiel.
Jim married Joan Propson in 1960, and in 1963 the couple moved to St. John where they operated their dairy farm until the 1990's, after which he worked for the FS Co-op in Hilbert, Fox Courier of Appleton and then Sherwood Elevator until retirement.
Jim proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and was a life-long member of St. John Catholic Church in St. John.
Jim's heart went into his family and community. In recent years, he could often be found mowing the parish lawns in St. John. Every spring, Jim looked forward to tapping maple trees and he made sure to involve the family in all the steps of making maple syrup. He made special efforts to attend the grandkids' extra-curricular events, and help his nephew Craig on the homestead farm. He enjoyed many other activities, including tending his orchard and garden, sturgeon spearing, hunting, fishing, and tinkering. He valued every good social visit.
He is survived by his children: Joe (Mary) Thiel, Frank (Faith) Thiel, Terry Thomas & Sp. Friend Eric Kropp, Sandy (Curtis) Dixon, Connie (Mark) Kimmes, Carl Thiel, Judy Price & Sp. Friend Bill Smith, Jeff (Adriane) Thiel, Mary (Jarrod) Sandoval, Anne (Dave) Ruby; daughter-in-law: Amy Thiel; 27 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his siblings: Pat (Sy) Henseler, Dave (Karen) Thiel; siblings-in-law: Margie Thiel, Bob (Ellen) Propson, Jim (Sandy) Propson, Dave (Dawn) Propson & Mary Fletcher. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Joan; a son: Tony Thiel and infant son: Edward; a son-in-law: Dave Hoyer; 2 brothers: Dick & Bill Thiel; and a brother-in-law: Don Propson.
Prayer service will be at 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the first responders, and the emergency and ICU staff at St Elizabeth Ascension in Appleton for their compassionate and skilled care.
A memorial fund has been established in the name of James A. Thiel
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 20, 2020