James "Jim" Bricco
Kaukauna - James R. "Jim" Bricco, AKA Bucco, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born on July 29, 1944 in Antigo, WI, son of the late Donald and Gertrude (McDonald) Bricco. The family moved to Appleton when Jim was a child, and he was in the first graduating class of Xavier High School in 1962. He served in the United States Army from 1965-1967.
Jim married his soul mate, Char (Jansen) Bricco on August 8, 1980 in Golden, CO. Jim worked at Brandt for many years, and provided training and established excellence for Brandt offices all over the country. He later retired from School Specialty, where he worked for many years and was extremely valuable. Jim most recently worked part time for Toonen Properties where he was considered family.
Jim was a jack of all trades. There was nothing he couldn't fix, build or do. Jim was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren, and loved them very much.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Char; daughters: Melissa (Jim) Nienhaus and Charlene (John) Wietzel; step daughter, Katie (Mike) Rudolph; six grandchildren: Emily and Sarah Nienhaus, Sawyer and Jackson Wietzel, Ben (Ciara) and Damian Rudolph; is sister, Barbara Bordeau and Denis Kainz; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mary Bricco, Joanne Bricco, Nancy (Ron Kons) Vanevenhoven, Katie (Marty) Marasch, Linda (Jimmie) Gibson, Steve (Diane) Jansen, Cindy (Mark) Verhagen and Julie (Bruce) Verhagen; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by many special friends, including Mike (Nancy) Kennedy, Tori Kolonich and Jack Kruse.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers: Bill and Ron Bricco; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Grace Jansen; brothers-in-law: Jack Bordeau and Bruce Vanevenhoven; niece, Robin Coenen; nephews: Andy Bricco and Eric Jansen.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE location, 101 Canal Street. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will be performed following the service by the American Legion Post #258. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Jim's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Char and the family would like to thank the Kaukauna Fire and Rescue Department and first responders, and the staff at the St. Elizabeth ER department for the compassionate care given to Jim. Also a special thank you to Danielle Vanevenhoven, APNP, and Bob Toonen, owner of Toonen Properties, for his caring and generosity at this difficult time. Also to Tori, Kim, Theresa and staff at Toonen Apartment Management for all their love and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020