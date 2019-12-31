Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine Street
Appleton, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine Street
Appleton, WI
James C. "Jim" Stigney

James C. "Jim" Stigney Obituary
James C. "Jim" Stigney

Appleton - James Calvin Stigney, age 75, of Appleton, passed away on December 29, 2019 at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna.

Memorial Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine Street, Appleton, Wisconsin. There will be a visitation at the church on Saturday from 9:00am to 10:45am. Interment will be in James' home town of Minong.

For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Superior Street Location is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, donations may be given to St. Bernard Catholic Church in appreciation of all the help and kindness extended to our family.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
