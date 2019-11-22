|
|
James Campbell
Beaver Dam - As it must to all, death came to James McKinley Campbell, Jr. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 92. He died peacefully in his sleep at Beaver Dam Assisted Living. He was born on October 20, 1927 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Martha Campbell and Dr. James Campbell and was united in marriage to Renate Luise Messer on August 29, 1958. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Captain William N. Campbell, U.S. Navy, Ret.; his beloved maternal grandparents; and his first cousin and best friend, Donald B. Pawer.
He graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology, after which he took a position with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in Green Bay. He then attended the University of Washington, where he earned his Master of Science Degree and his PhD in Psychology.
For 34 years, he was employed with the Bureau of Clinical Services of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, where he retired as Chief Psychologist/Supervisor for the Maximum/Medium Correctional Institutions, while at the same time maintaining a private practice. He later became a partner at Psychiatric Associates where he served the community for over 20 years. In addition, he was a lecturer in the University of Wisconsin system. Some of his other activities included the following: President Elect of the Wisconsin Psychological Association where he was designated as a fellow; member of the Board of Directors for Church Health Services; and former Elder and member of Grace Presbyterian Church, where he was also a long-time choir member.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling and the outdoors and was very active in a variety of sports, choruses, and ballroom dancing. What he loved most of all, however, was being surrounded by his family. He will be forever missed for his tireless work ethic, his loyalty to friends, and his devotion to his beloved wife and family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Renate Campbell, and his dear children and their spouses: James and Elizabeth Campbell; Jill and Sean O'Conor; Jeffrey and Bobbi Campbell; Jennifer Campbell and Gregory Putnam; and ten wonderful grandchildren: Aidan, Rachel, and Willa Campbell; Elizabeth and Campbell O'Conor; Alexander, McKinley, and Sofia Campbell; and Olivia and Eva Putnam.
The family would like to offer special thanks to his nurse, Valerie White, Dr. Amy Muchow, and the caregiving staff at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.
A Memorial Gathering for James will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church (215 Gould St., Beaver Dam) from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 12 P.M. with Rev. Chris Davis officiating.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019