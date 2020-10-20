James Clifford Englebert
Menasha - James Clifford Englebert (Jim), age 79, passed on to heaven due to complications from the coronavirus on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born on June 29, 1941, Jim graduated from St. Mary High School - Menasha in 1959. He became a member of the United States Air Force and was stationed in West Berlin, Germany, as a Russian language translator during the Berlin Crisis. Afterward, he worked as a journeyman instrumentation technician, a labor union president, a United Way executive, and finally retired as the Executive Director of the Labor Management Council of Northeast Wisconsin. Jim believed in service; at various times he coached youth sports, volunteered at numerous church and school events, served as a Rotarian, and served several terms as an alderman on the Menasha City Council. Later in life, Jim served as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Elisha D. Smith Menasha Public Library and as an adjutant for the VFW Menasha Post 2126. In recognition of his community service, Jim received the St. Mary Catholic Schools alumni "Distinguished Service Award" and was named the Wisconsin Library Association "Library Trustee of the Year", both in 2018.
Jim loved playing golf, watching sports, enjoying the camaraderie of deer camp, and playing cards with his sheepshead group. He travelled to nearly every state in the nation, and recently expanded his travels to include Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Scotland, and Ireland. Jim loved his family with all his heart; he deeply enjoyed gathering with them and spending time at the family cottage on Ground Hemlock Lake.
Jim was joined in matrimony to Helen Clare (Eisenreich) Englebert on November 25, 1988. In addition to his wife, Helen, Jim is survived by children Mark (Judi) Englebert, Doug (Teresa) Englebert, Jacci (Bruce) Wollersheim, Bryan (Leah) Englebert, Clare (Jim) Stefanich, Kevin (Miranda) Englebert; grandchildren Drew Englebert, Sam Englebert, Natalie Englebert, Cheyenne (Eric) VandenLangenberg, Gunner Stuebs, and Wesley Stefanich. He is also survived by brothers Tom (Sue) Englebert and Jeff (Debbie) Englebert; sisters Mary (John) Ebben and Jayne (Craig Caflisch) Englebert; brothers and sisters-in-law Bill (Chris) Eisenreich, Jim (Jackie) Eisenreich, Kay Eisenreich, John Eisenreich, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Lial Englebert, father and mother-in-law, Larry and Peggy Eisenreich, and sister-in-law Mary Gilliss.
A Private funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Menasha. The Reverend Mark Mleziva and Father Paul Paider will serve as concelebrants. Masks and physical distancing will be required in the church. The mass will be live streamed for public viewing after 11:00 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 on the Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page.
If you would like to make a gift to honor Jim's memory, please consider a contribution to the St. Mary Catholic Schools Foundation "Englebert Family Fund" or designate a gift in Jim Englebert's name to the Elisha D. Smith Menasha Public Library.
