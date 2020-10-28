1/1
James Conradt
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Conradt

Black Creek - James Ronald Conradt, 86, Black Creek, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born September 16, 1934, to the late Arthur and Martha (Janke) Conradt. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Shiocton High School. On September 8, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joanne Woehler in Black Creek. Joanne preceded Jim in death on March 15, 2018.

Jim worked for the Outagamie County Highway Department for 30 years until his retirement in 1998. After his retirement he worked for the Town of Ellington mowing ditches and plowing snow. He also hauled and planted cabbage at his brother-in-law's and nephew's farm. Jim enjoyed watching and feeding birds. He also liked snowmobiling, and he was a member of the Hill and Valley Riders and Shiocton Snow Chiefs snowmobile clubs. Jim worked very hard to keep up his yard and garage. He also enjoyed tending to his flowers. Jim was not a man of many words, but he was quick with a joke and a smile. He had a huge and giving heart and was always there to lend a hand, especially to his family. He was the nicest man you could ever meet, who always kept a watchful eye on those he loved.

He is survived by daughters: Sherry (Jerry) Fischer, Sandy (Jim) Sewall, and Lisa (Barry) Moravec; five grandchildren: Steve (Lisa) Fischer, Teresa (Andy) Stalsberg, Kristina (Andy) Haines, Tyler (Erica) Sewall, and Travis Sewall; eight great-grandchildren: Abbie, Kali, Charlie, Cole, Preston, Addison, Nora, and Joanna; siblings: LeRoy (Jeanine) Conradt, Jenny (Tom) Van Straten; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Conradt and Karen Arnold, one brother-in-law, Jim Booth; his feline friend, Jazzman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and his in-laws, Elmer and Elna (Holtz) Woehler, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Conradt; siblings: Reno (Pat) Conradt, Victor (Marian) Conradt, Dot (Joe) Karbel, Lola Mae (Adolph) Pleshak, Bob (Marian) Conradt, Charlie Conradt, Charlotte (Marley) Merholtz, Verla Booth, and Margie Conradt; two brothers-in-law, Vernie (Jackie) Woehler, and LeRoy Arnold; one sister-in-law, Jeanette (Bernie) Kust; his special feline friend, TD.

Private funeral services will be held. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

The family extends a special thanks to ThedaCare at Home, especially Nathan, ThedaCare Physicians in Black Creek, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Appleton, Wisconsin Institute of Urology, and the staffs of Senior Helpers, ThedaCare at Home Hospice, and Living Tree for their compassionate care.

Dad - "Roll Out the Barrel" in Heaven. We will miss you here. RIP.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved