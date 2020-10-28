James ConradtBlack Creek - James Ronald Conradt, 86, Black Creek, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born September 16, 1934, to the late Arthur and Martha (Janke) Conradt. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Shiocton High School. On September 8, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joanne Woehler in Black Creek. Joanne preceded Jim in death on March 15, 2018.Jim worked for the Outagamie County Highway Department for 30 years until his retirement in 1998. After his retirement he worked for the Town of Ellington mowing ditches and plowing snow. He also hauled and planted cabbage at his brother-in-law's and nephew's farm. Jim enjoyed watching and feeding birds. He also liked snowmobiling, and he was a member of the Hill and Valley Riders and Shiocton Snow Chiefs snowmobile clubs. Jim worked very hard to keep up his yard and garage. He also enjoyed tending to his flowers. Jim was not a man of many words, but he was quick with a joke and a smile. He had a huge and giving heart and was always there to lend a hand, especially to his family. He was the nicest man you could ever meet, who always kept a watchful eye on those he loved.He is survived by daughters: Sherry (Jerry) Fischer, Sandy (Jim) Sewall, and Lisa (Barry) Moravec; five grandchildren: Steve (Lisa) Fischer, Teresa (Andy) Stalsberg, Kristina (Andy) Haines, Tyler (Erica) Sewall, and Travis Sewall; eight great-grandchildren: Abbie, Kali, Charlie, Cole, Preston, Addison, Nora, and Joanna; siblings: LeRoy (Jeanine) Conradt, Jenny (Tom) Van Straten; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Conradt and Karen Arnold, one brother-in-law, Jim Booth; his feline friend, Jazzman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition to his parents and his in-laws, Elmer and Elna (Holtz) Woehler, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Conradt; siblings: Reno (Pat) Conradt, Victor (Marian) Conradt, Dot (Joe) Karbel, Lola Mae (Adolph) Pleshak, Bob (Marian) Conradt, Charlie Conradt, Charlotte (Marley) Merholtz, Verla Booth, and Margie Conradt; two brothers-in-law, Vernie (Jackie) Woehler, and LeRoy Arnold; one sister-in-law, Jeanette (Bernie) Kust; his special feline friend, TD.Private funeral services will be held. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with their arrangements.The family extends a special thanks to ThedaCare at Home, especially Nathan, ThedaCare Physicians in Black Creek, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Appleton, Wisconsin Institute of Urology, and the staffs of Senior Helpers, ThedaCare at Home Hospice, and Living Tree for their compassionate care.Dad - "Roll Out the Barrel" in Heaven. We will miss you here. RIP.