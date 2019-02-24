Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Washington Park
631 W. Winneconne Ave
Neenah, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Runnerstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Runnerstrom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James D. Runnerstrom Obituary
James D. Runnerstrom

Neenah - Jim Runnerstrom, age 68, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, February 18, 2019. He married Janet Weersma in 1972, and they were blessed with 46 years and two sons together. Jim and Jan moved from Waukegan, IL and made Neenah their home. He was a friendly, outgoing person who could make a friend anywhere. Jim was an animal lover at heart and cared for his dogs deeply. He was loved dearly by his family and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Runnerstrom; sons, Scott (Sherry) Runnerstrom and Keith (Emily) Runnerstrom; sister, Judy Wasson; as well as, 6 grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol Steffen and Valentine Rodriguez, and brothers David and Doug Runnerstrom.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Washington Park, 631 W. Winneconne Ave, Neenah, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers in Jim's memory, consider making a donation to in his honor. Jim's family would like the thank the doctors at Theda Clark for all of their compassionate care.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now