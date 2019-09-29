|
James E. Freimuth
Greenville - James "Jim" Freimuth passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 84 with his family by his side.
The funeral liturgy for Jim will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at N2385 Municipal Drive in Greenville, with Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton on Sunday, from 4:00 PM until the time of a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume Monday morning at church at 9:00 AM and continue until 10:45 AM.
For more information or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019