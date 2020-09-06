Dear Grandpa,



These past 15 years have not been easy. Dementia has a way of stripping away the best parts of people, leaving behind a shell of their former self. While the last few years have had more bad days than good, there were still moments up until the end of your life when I caught a glimpse of you. The last time I visited you, you told me how proud of me you were and repeated over and over that our family needs to be there for each other. Although you are no longer physically with us, I can promise that we will continue to support one another.



Now that you're gone, I find myself reflecting more on the memories i have of you when you were well. I will always remember your affection for and spoiling of the family dogs, your insistence that beer is the best plant fertilizer, and the way you snored so loud. I admire your ability to fix anything along with your sharp sense of humor. One of my favorite memories of you was when you accidentally sat on a rubber dolphin toy of mine that emitted a loud squeaking sound in the middle of a church service. When everyone turned around at the disruption, you made a joke that had everyone in the sanctuary laughing.



I wish that you were given the opportunity to grow old with grandma and enjoy retirement, that Murad would have met the real you, and that you were fully present at my wedding. Life isn't fair and is sometimes cruel. Despite this, I'm blessed to have these memories of you and am so happy that you are no longer in pain, are rid of the dementia that has claimed your existence for so long, and are reunited with loved ones who have died before you. I love you, Bumpkin.



- Rachel

Rachel Skarsten-Karim

Grandchild