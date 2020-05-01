|
James E. "Quack" Peerenboom
Little Chute - James E. "Quack" Peerenboom, age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Little Chute on September 27, 1932 to the late John and Mary (Hermsen) Peerenboom. He attended St. John High School, graduating in 1950. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the American Legion Post 258. Quack married Betty Dercks at St. John Nepomucene Parish on September 10, 1955. He worked as a plumber for Towne Inc. retiring from Bassett Mechanical in 1994, and was a member of Local 400. Quack was a true outdoorsman. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, canoeing, and snowmobiling. He enjoyed playing cards, watching the Packers (and had fond memories of attending the Ice Bowl), happy hours, Tuesday breakfast with the boys, and shake of the day with friends. In retirement, he wintered in Orange Beach, Alabama, enjoying his outdoor adventures searching for the dollar beers. Quack and Betty traveled often and had warm memories of their family trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and Alaska. He spent much of his Wisconsin time at their cottage in Crivitz.
Quack is survived by his wonderful wife Betty; children: Ann Werner, Amy Larson, Jane (Mark) Van De Hey, Lisa (Jim) Wydeven, John Peerenboom, and Joan (Paul) Eckes; grandchildren: Raechel (Eric) Logan, Ross (Amber) Werner, Joe (Kim) Romenesko, Jill (John) Burge, Barbara (Craig) Lessor, Matt Larson, Jackie (Nathan) McKittrick, Elissa (Jim) Yelk, Luke (Leah) and Kyle Peerenboom, Melissa (Jake) Van Schyndel, Carter and Callie Eckes; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Rose Medd; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Peerenboom. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Quack was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Vern Werner and Mark Larson; Betty's parents, Pete and Ann Dercks; siblings: Joan (Clyde) Koehn, Joseph (Betty) and Robert Peerenboom; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Pete Medd, Ves (Rita) Dercks, Marie (Harry) Vandenberg, Cunny (Betty) Dercks, and Gus (Bernice) Dercks.
A private funeral was held at St. John's, with Msgr. James Vanden Hogen officiating. A celebration of life for family and friends to gather in Quack's memory will be held at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com. The family has established a memorial in Quack's name.
Dad, you will now be forever "above the grass."
Quack's family would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice of Baldwin County, Alabama (especially Noele and Debbie), ThedaCare at Home Hospice (especially Lynn, Dawn, Millie, Robin, and Christina), and Brewster Village for the compassionate care he received.
A special Thank You to our Mom for taking such great care of Dad.
Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, with a drink in hand, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming, "woo hoo, what a ride!"
Dad, it was a great run. We had a lot of fun. We miss you already. - The Kids
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 1 to May 3, 2020