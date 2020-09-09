Appleton - James E. Vollmer, age 78, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mayflower Assisted Living Facility. Jim was born in Appleton on January 31, 1942 to the late Edward and Genevieve (Gamsky) Vollmer. He was a longtime employee of Valley Packaging. Jim loved country music, participating in Special Olympics
, and traveling. For many years Jim was lovingly looked after by his legal guardian, Kathy (Good) Mahoney, of Neenah.
He is survived by his two brothers: Peter and Tom and their spouses Nancy (Bickerton) Vollmer of San Diego and Robin Gillette, of Washington, DC. He's also survived by his nieces and nephews: Christine Elizabeth (Vollmer) Popovich, Houston, TX, David Joseph Vollmer and his spouse Lorie Lynn Higgins, Ph.D. of Moscow, ID, Mark Charles Vollmer and his spouse Lisa M. (Arps) Vollmer, M.D. of Minneapolis, MN, Adam Vollmer of San Diego, CA, and Tori Vollmer of San Diego, CA.
No services will be held.