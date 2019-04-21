|
James E. Wunderlich
Greenville - James E. Wunderlich, 82, of Greenville, went to his heavenly home Friday, April 19, at Brewster Village after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease/dementia. Jim was born on June 1, 1936 in Appleton WI, son of the late Caryle and Elmyra (Schulze) Wunderlich. He married the love of his life, best friend and "first wife" Nancy Johnson on August 30, 1958, at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester WI. This marriage lasted 60 years and 8 months. He was a great dad to 4 children: Bruce (Carol) Wunderlich, Brenda (John) Magadanz, Jill Wunderlich, and Cheryl Tepp. They blessed him with 9 grandchildren: Eric Wunderlich, Andy (Sarah) Wunderlich, Ryan Wunderlich, Jenna (Ethan) Palmer, Dillon Magadanz, Hannah Tepp, Briar Tepp, Jacob Tepp, and Olivia Tepp. He had the joy of meeting and enjoying his first great-grandchild Keira Wunderlich. Jim attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and received an Associates Degree in Engineering. He worked at WE Energies for 40+ years as a Dispatch Supervisor. Jim was active in the life of Greenville. He served as a Town Supervisor for four years and as Town Chairman for 26 years. He was instrumental in establishing the Greenville Business Park. He was an active member of the Greenville Civic Club. He also was the "CEO" of Wunderlich Homes building over 200 houses in Greenville and the surrounding area. He built both houses in which his family grew up. His son Bruce joined in the business after high school. Jim was an avid snowmobiler and kept the Arctic Cat company in business. This love of snowmobiling led him to buy lakefront property in Springstead Wisconsin, where he built a cabin in 1970, and spent years enjoying the north woods year round with his family and friends. There are many a snowmobiling story that have been told in Greenville and Springstead alike by those who rode with him. During the summer months he enjoyed taking anyone who would go fishing on Boot Lake. He taught all of his grandchildren the best way to make fish bite was to yell "Bite damn it!!" He would annually regale his grandchildren with one water ski trip around the lake. And every 4th of July put on the best fireworks show in Wisconsin. Some of his dearest friends are people he met in Springstead. Jim was also an avid sports fan or to be exact a Green Bay Packer fan. He was a Green Bay Packer season ticket holder since 1958. He also loved Duke basketball and had the honor of meeting Coach K. Jim is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren listed above; as well as his brothers: Ted Wunderlich, Mark (Connie) Wunderlich, Neal (Debbi) Wunderlich; and sisters: Lynn (Tom) Sexton and Kristine Wunderlich; also his sisters-in-law Sherry Wunderlich, Marilyn Pagel and Carol Mueller and brother-in law Bob Johnson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was met in heaven by his parents, brothers Gerald and Lee Wunderlich, and sister-in-law Sandy Wunderlich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran Church or National Parkinson's Foundation.
The Christian Funeral for Jim will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Appleton, on Tuesday, April 23, at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019