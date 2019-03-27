|
Appleton - James "Smokey" Edward Grishaber, age 76, of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Smokey was born in Appleton to the late Paul and Loretta (Williams) Grishaber on July 11, 1942 and was a proud "South Sider" for most of his life. He graduated at Appleton High School with the class of 1960. Following graduation, Smokey proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years at Modern Business Machine, retiring as service manager. Smokey loved fishing, especially with his brother Ron. He also enjoyed Saturday afternoon gatherings in Ron's garage with Bucky and the boys. You could usually find Smokey at the Cinderella in his usual chair enjoying and Old Style with his friends.
He is survived by his son, Todd (fiancé Heidi) Grishaber, Appleton, and daughter Robin (Matt) Nowak, Dallas; three grandchildren: Austin Fletcher, Gabe and Remi Nowak; brother, Ron (Judy) Grishaber, Appleton; 2 sisters: Marguerite Heenan, Neenah and Barbara Stuyvenberg, Kimberly; 10 nieces and nephews: April (William) Menting, Kenny Stuyvenberg, Paula (Mark) Menting, Tim, Terry, and Randy Seidl, Loni Ann Beyer, and Paul, Jim, and Mike (Jennifer) Heenan. He is further survived by his special friends Bob "Bucky" (Nancy) Grishaber and Mark Winters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Toby, brother Kenny, sister Patty Seidl, and the love of his life Peni.
Per Smokey's wishes, no services will be held. A memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be directed to the funeral home and will be passed on to the family in order to establish a memorial in their dad's name at Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve for his love of the outdoors.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019