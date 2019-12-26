Services
James Edward Sauer

James Edward Sauer

Larsen - James Edward Sauer "Grandpa" age 75, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the women he loved on December 25th, 2019 after a long courageous battle against cancer.

To Jim, his family was everything, he also enjoyed hunting fishing and going on gambling tours with Hermie, Germaine and Sandy, the love of his life.

He worked on the family farm as a young child then working at Neenah Foundry followed by many years as owner of Sauer's Resort Lake Poygan with Linda (Pansy) Sauer. Later he owned and operated Valley Septic Service for many years.

Survivors include: Sandra Haberman (first mate and fishing partner) and her family. His children son, James Sauer Jr. (Mollie) daughter, Shelli Wissink (Richard) Grandchildren Adam (Jennifer), Great Grandchild Ava. Alan (Whitney), Great Grandchildren Owen and Rilen. Casey (Becky), Cody (Amelia), Corey (Brooke) Great Grandchild Charlee. Brothers Richard (Gwynne), Thomas and Sister Lorrie Olson and many nephews and nieces.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Josephine (O'dell), his wife Linda P. Sauer, brother in law Sam Olson and sister in law Kelly.

At Jim's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Viking Supper Club. Details to follow will be posted on the Viking Supper Club Facebook page.

The family would like to thank Lisa Schrader, Bob and Rae Lynn Pansy, Hermie and Germaine, Darv and Joyce and for all the many friends at the Viking for all their love and support. Special thanks to Theda Care Hospice staff and Froedtert Hospital for giving us precious time.

"Do as I say, not as I did"

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
