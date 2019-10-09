Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
James Elmer "Jim" Plantikow


1944 - 2019
James Elmer "Jim" Plantikow Obituary
James "Jim" Elmer Plantikow

Kaukauna -

James "Jim" Elmer Plantikow, age 75, of Kaukauna, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 3,2019. He was born to the late Elmer and Jane (Taggart) Plantikow on July 3, 1944 in Kimberly. He worked for a number of years at Electa Quinney School where he taught eight grade science before becoming an engineer. Jim was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kaukauna. He loved hunting, fishing, and wood working where he made numerous bowls and turnings. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his children: Beth (Dalen) Nichols and Robert (Cindy) Plantikow; grandchildren: Zachary and Emily Nichols and Megan and Noah Plantikow; sisters: Ruth (Larry) Mueller and Barbara Falck; special nephew Jason Anger; beloved canine companion Mo; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Trevor Nichols.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton with Pastor David Fleischmann officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 9, 2019
