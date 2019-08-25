|
James B. Evans, Jr. age 64, of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on August 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. Jim was born on August 5, 1955 in Jena, Louisiana to James B and Lydia Alice (Gibson) Evans. He was a graduate of Jena High School and later attended Fox Valley Technical Institute in Appleton. On May 11, 1985 he married Susan Vajgrt in Spring, Texas. He was employed with Plunkett's Pest Control for the last 14 years.
Jim's family was very important to him. He was active in the Boy Scouts, and loved coaching youth sports, especially baseball and softball. He also liked hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Susan, children: Jennifer and Aaron Teche of Stoughton, Brenda and Patrick Norton of Iron River, Wisconsin; Ronnie Evans of Menasha, Danny Evans of Bourbonnais, Illinois; Christopher Evans of Champaign, Illinois; grandchildren; Justin, Anthony, Lucian, Marcus, Calvin and Bianca, 1 sister Minnie Sue Farley , 1 nephew; Brett and 2 nieces Daphne and Trina and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Evans, Sr and Lydia Evans.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community, 620 Division Street in Neenah with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00AM until 11:00AM. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Laemmrich Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to express a thank you to the doctors, ICU nurses, Rev. Calvin and Sr. Nettie, and the entire staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital for the kindness and care given during Jim's illness.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019