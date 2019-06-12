|
|
James F. Ellison
Newald - James F. Ellison, 71, of Newald, WI passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Waupaca. James was born September 30, 1947 in Kenosha the son of Cyril and Sophie (Ovazachuck) Ellison.
He was united in marriage to Cheryl Salgy. She preceded him in death April 27, 2011. James served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Beyer, Appleton; sons, James (Megan Miles) Ellison, New London; Edwin Diekhus, Portage; several grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Ellison, Kenosha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandy.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Crandon. Burial to follow at Forest Home Cemetery, Newald. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service.
Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2019