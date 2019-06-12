Services
Weber-Hill Funeral Home
302 South Lake Avenue
Crandon, WI 54520
(715) 478-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weber-Hill Funeral Home
302 South Lake Avenue
Crandon, WI 54520
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Weber-Hill Funeral Home
302 South Lake Avenue
Crandon, WI 54520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Ellison


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James F. Ellison Obituary
James F. Ellison

Newald - James F. Ellison, 71, of Newald, WI passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Waupaca. James was born September 30, 1947 in Kenosha the son of Cyril and Sophie (Ovazachuck) Ellison.

He was united in marriage to Cheryl Salgy. She preceded him in death April 27, 2011. James served in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Beyer, Appleton; sons, James (Megan Miles) Ellison, New London; Edwin Diekhus, Portage; several grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Ellison, Kenosha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandy.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Crandon. Burial to follow at Forest Home Cemetery, Newald. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service.

Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent