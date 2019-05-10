|
James F. "Jim" Marcheske
Stockbridge - Jim F. Marcheske, age 74, of Stockbridge, was reunited in heaven with his wife, Judy, his parents, Walter and Martha, and many other family members and friends on May 7, 2019. He was born in Oconto Falls on December 28, 1944.
For the majority of his working years, Jim owned a dairy farm in Menasha. After Judy passed away, he took classes in horticulture and he worked in the landscaping industry. He enjoyed planting all sorts of flowers and trees. He had a love for all animals, especially horses. Jim was very spontaneous and took many road trips, driving to wherever the drive took him. He loved visiting different gardens and traveling all the roads he was not down before. Jim's big heart, sense of humor and his pranks will be deeply missed.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Marcheske; son, Jeff (Anita) Marcheske; grandchildren: Jacob and Sarah Marcheske; and his significant other, Carole Wolf.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Marcheske and his parents, Walter and Martha (Edler) Marcheske.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION (the former Boettcher Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2019