Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
608 E. Main Street
Weyauwega, WI
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
608 E. Main Street
Weyauwega, WI
James F. Tews


1940 - 2019
James F. Tews Obituary
James F. Tews

Weyauwega - James F. Tews, 79 of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Weyauwega, Wisconsin passed away on September 2nd, 2019 after a lingering illness. He was born on May 9th, 1940 in Fremont, Wisconsin to the late Paul Sr. and Eleanor (Wideman) Tews. He attended Beaver Dam School and later Weyauwega High School. He worked at Wolf River Sausage and later drove semi for Schneider Transport of Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was a member of their Million Mile Club. When health reasons forced him to retire, he became a volunteer driver for Waupaca County, he enjoyed driving the elderly to their appointments, especially the veterans. He was the most loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, very proud of his family and all their accomplishments. On Dec. 27th, 1958 he married the love of his life and they shared 60 years of marriage together. Along with family and friends, they celebrated with an early party in Apache Junction, AZ. on November 8th, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene (Nellis) Tews; sons, Robert (Bob) & Suzy Tews, Richard (Rick) Tews, Randy & Sue Tews; daughters, Tammy & Britt Gaffaney, Terrie & Steve Liebe; son-in-law, Randy Lind; grandchildren - Kyle & Emily Tews, Samanath & Tom Keller, Matthew & Christy Brickey, Heather Lind, Danielle & Josh Paradise, Casey & Marty Hilger, Jessica Tews, Ryan & Melissa Tews, Ethan Tews, Alaina Tews and Nicholas Liebe; great-grandchildren, Jason Tews; Aspen, Kinley & Oakley Hilger; Cameron & Aurora Paradise, Tayler Keller, Kory Brickey and Clayton Tews; brother, David Tews; sisters, Eleanor Highlander, Pat & Jim Nagy, Betty Durrant and Kathy & Lynn Behm and sister-in-law, Marge Tews.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. & Eleanor Tews; in-laws, Nick & Verna Nellis; daughter, Trudy Lind; granddaughter, Kimberly Tews; brothers, Paul Jr. and Harold (Charlie) Tews; sisters, Viola (Boots) O'Brien, Nancy Dorschner, and Shirley Davidson.

A Memorial Mass for James will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019
