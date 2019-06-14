|
Reverend James F. Vennix
Waupaca - With faith in the Resurrection of Jesus, we offer our prayers for Reverend James F. Vennix who entered eternal life on June 13, 2019, at the age of 88. Father Vennix was born in Marinette, WI on March 13, 1931 to Henry and Nora (Baeten) Vennix. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes High School followed by St. John Seminary, Collegeville. He also attended Marquette University, Milwaukee, for graduate studies in education. Bishop Stanislaus V. Bona ordained him to the Priesthood on May 26, 1956, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay.
Father Vennix's first appointment was Chaplain of the Community Hospital in New London. He then served as Parochial Vicar of St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Green Bay. In 1958, he was appointed Principal of St. Thomas Aquinas Academy in Marinette. He served several parishes as Parochial Vicar including St. Mary Church, Oshkosh, St. Mark Church, Two Rivers, and then Holy Cross Parish, Kaukauna. In 1969, he was appointed Pastor of St. Hedwig Church, Kewaunee, and in 1970, as Pastor of St. Mary Church, Chilton. He also served as Pastor of St. Hyacinth Church, Antigo, and at St. Mary Magdalene Parish, Waupaca from 1983 until his retirement in 2001. During his time in Waupaca, he was in charge of construction of the new church. Father Jim continued to reside in Waupaca after his retirement and was active with the Veterans Home at King. In 1983, Father was appointed Field Advocate of the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal. On several occasions, Father Vennix served as Temporary Administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Wautoma. In 1973, Father Jim chose sobriety and was very active with AA. Father Jim is survived by nephews, Alan (Rina) Vennix, Houston, TX and David (Clarice) Vennix, Bloomington, MN & nieces, Mikki Melton, Folsom, CA and Norella (John) Urban, S. St. Paul, MN. After the death of his parents and siblings, Father Jim was "adopted" by the Alice Baier Family of Oshkosh. Also surviving are Father Jim's "adopted" children Barbara Baier Oshkosh, WI, Bill Baier, Denver, CO and his "adopted" grandchildren Matthew Schoenrock Madison, WI, Jennifer Schoenrock, Oshkosh, WI Heather Larson Mount Holly, NJ, Sarah Graham Denver, CO and Courtney Baier Denver, CO. Father was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Marguerite (Sister Norella, BVM), Arthur & Henry and his "sister" and best friend, Alice Baier.
The visitation will be on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. There will also be visitation on Monday from 10:00 a.m. - noon. The Funeral Liturgy, expressing our faith and our hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will be celebrated at noon on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Waupaca, with Most Rev. David Ricken presiding. Deacon Robert Precourt will be the homilist. The church is located at N2845 Shadow Rd, Waupaca. Burial will be at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, Waupaca.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 14 to June 15, 2019